The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Short Interest Update

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the April 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 947,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Simply Good Foods

In related news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $152,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,920.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 11,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMPL. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 2.3 %

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

See Also

