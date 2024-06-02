Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $58.50

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.50 ($0.75) and traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.57). Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.75), with a volume of 297,127 shares trading hands.
Tiziana Life Sciences Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 58.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 58.50. The firm has a market cap of £113.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.54.
About Tiziana Life Sciences
Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tiziana Life Sciences
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.