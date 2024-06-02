Toncoin (TON) One Day Trading Volume Tops $222.01 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $6.54 or 0.00009635 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion and approximately $222.01 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011643 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001294 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,964.88 or 1.00097451 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012145 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.22 or 0.00112259 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004043 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000493 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,192,535 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,164,015.158956 with 2,412,332,141.212465 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.32428927 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 382 active market(s) with $131,161,279.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.