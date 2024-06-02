Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.11

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.11 and traded as high as C$9.59. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$9.45, with a volume of 28,315 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TOT shares. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$377.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.11.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.08). Total Energy Services had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of C$204.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$235.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.7153558 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Brandon Mullen purchased 8,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,361.00. In other Total Energy Services news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$658,000.00. Also, Director Kenneth Brandon Mullen bought 8,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,361.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 89,803 shares of company stock worth $851,994. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

