Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,232 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 977,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,345,000 after buying an additional 52,965 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 887,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after buying an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 680,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after buying an additional 179,229 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 673,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,630,000 after buying an additional 50,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 472,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after buying an additional 34,802 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

BATS:IFRA traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $44.28. The stock had a trading volume of 141,634 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.79.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

