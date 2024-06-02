Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys 466 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,415,778,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $272,625,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,256,352 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $631,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,382 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $187,111,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,107,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $64.56. 17,322,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,794,570. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average of $68.05. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.