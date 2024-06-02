Tradition Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 29,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 144,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,899,000 after purchasing an additional 63,131 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,636,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $82.54 and a one year high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

