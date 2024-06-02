Tradition Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Donoghue Forlines Yield Enhanced Real Asset ETF (BATS:DFRA)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Donoghue Forlines Yield Enhanced Real Asset ETF (BATS:DFRA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Donoghue Forlines Yield Enhanced Real Asset ETF worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Donoghue Forlines Yield Enhanced Real Asset ETF Stock Performance
DFRA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.73.
About Donoghue Forlines Yield Enhanced Real Asset ETF
