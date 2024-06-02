Tradition Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Donoghue Forlines Yield Enhanced Real Asset ETF (BATS:DFRA)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Donoghue Forlines Yield Enhanced Real Asset ETF (BATS:DFRA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Donoghue Forlines Yield Enhanced Real Asset ETF worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Donoghue Forlines Yield Enhanced Real Asset ETF Stock Performance

DFRA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Donoghue Forlines Yield Enhanced Real Asset ETF alerts:

About Donoghue Forlines Yield Enhanced Real Asset ETF

(Free Report)

See Also

The Donoghue Forlines Yield Enhanced Real Asset ETF (DFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FCF Yield Enhanced Real Asset index. The fund tracks an index that seeks to provide exposure to US real assets companies of all sizes with strong free cash flow, earnings, and dividend yield. DFRA was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is managed by Donoghue Forlines.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donoghue Forlines Yield Enhanced Real Asset ETF (BATS:DFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donoghue Forlines Yield Enhanced Real Asset ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donoghue Forlines Yield Enhanced Real Asset ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.