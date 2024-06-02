Tradition Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,247 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 86.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 61,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

ICLN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,376,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,493. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $19.22.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

