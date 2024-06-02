Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $497,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VGT traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $534.61. 545,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,319. The company’s 50-day moving average is $518.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.55. The company has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $551.82.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

