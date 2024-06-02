Tradition Wealth Management LLC Invests $92,000 in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FELC. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

FELC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,474. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.07.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.