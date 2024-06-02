Tradition Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 617.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $1,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.53.
Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $15.08. 27,997,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,996,084. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 2.53.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 EPS for the current year.
Carnival Co. & Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival Co. &
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.