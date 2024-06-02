Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PAMC)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PAMC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period.

Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PAMC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.92. 8,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,280. Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $46.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $60.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.15.

About Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF

The Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (PAMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund invests in US mid-cap equities that allocates to multi-factor sub-indices based on relative strength. PAMC was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

