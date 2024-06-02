Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,771 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $36.29. 2,501,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,155. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

