Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 767 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 777.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 106,359 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EJUL stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.02. 3,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,506. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

