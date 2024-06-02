Tradition Wealth Management LLC Takes $54,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Fiserv by 3.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FI traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.76. 3,582,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.90 and its 200-day moving average is $144.18. The company has a market capitalization of $87.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

