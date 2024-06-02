Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIG. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Transocean alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RIG

Insider Transactions at Transocean

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

In other news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,020,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,574,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,325,112.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Transocean by 1,489.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,537 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Transocean has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.