TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

TLSI has been the subject of several other reports. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get TriSalus Life Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences Price Performance

TLSI opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $16.24.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriSalus Life Sciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences stock. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. HC Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of TriSalus Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.