Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.17.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

NYSE TFC opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

