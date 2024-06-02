Truist Financial Cuts Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target to $20.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $18.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.46 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.27%.

Institutional Trading of Park Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

