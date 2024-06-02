TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $82.89

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.89 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 83.92 ($1.07). TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 83.80 ($1.07), with a volume of 289,895 shares traded.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £204.69 million and a PE ratio of -1,047.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 80.55.

Get TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund alerts:

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s payout ratio is -8,750.00%.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.