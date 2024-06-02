UBS Group Cuts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $270.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.85.

ZS stock opened at $169.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.70. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $128.12 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

