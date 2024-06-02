UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Barclays

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.59.

UiPath Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. Research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,312,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 875.6% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

