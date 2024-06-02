Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Lowered to $522.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $575.00 to $522.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $507.30.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $395.09 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $424.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.61. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 59.30%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 26.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after acquiring an additional 556,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,192,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,753,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 45,740.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 291,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,854,000 after acquiring an additional 290,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,596,000 after buying an additional 260,740 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.