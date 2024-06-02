Ultra Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $64.15 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ultra has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,713.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.42 or 0.00682911 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00065336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00090200 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012337 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001208 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,084,929 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 375,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17278897 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $3,040,819.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

