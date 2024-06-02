Ultra (UOS) Trading Up 4.9% This Week

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $63.88 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,162.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $460.99 or 0.00676310 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00064091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00089276 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00012280 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001205 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,084,929 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 375,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17111591 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,473,743.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

