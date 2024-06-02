United Community Bank Buys New Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

United Community Bank bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.7% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.40. 17,892,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.31. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DAR

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.