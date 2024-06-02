United Community Bank Buys New Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,950,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,461. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.27. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.