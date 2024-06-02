United Community Bank Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

United Community Bank increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. United Community Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Salesforce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $207,756,000 after acquiring an additional 194,224 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 47.5% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,499,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $506,875,000 after purchasing an additional 804,634 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM traded up $16.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.44. 36,807,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,702,839. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.97. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total transaction of $4,563,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,266,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,231,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 638,070 shares of company stock worth $182,912,726 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

