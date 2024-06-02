United Community Bank Increases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

United Community Bank lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. United Community Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,269,949,000 after purchasing an additional 517,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $570,428,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,651,000 after purchasing an additional 121,057 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of VLO traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.14. 4,902,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,711. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VLO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $198.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.87.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

