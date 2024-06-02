United Community Bank Sells 50 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

United Community Bank trimmed its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. United Community Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,288,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,696.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,344,000 after buying an additional 489,350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 64.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,106,000 after acquiring an additional 299,649 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26,852.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,920,000 after buying an additional 274,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,502,717,000 after acquiring an additional 235,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded up $6.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,569,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,179. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.36. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on APD. TheStreet downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.77.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

