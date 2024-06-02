United Community Bank Sells 90 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

United Community Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. United Community Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

IVE stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.12. The company had a trading volume of 526,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,094. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.36 and a 200 day moving average of $176.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

