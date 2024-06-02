United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of UG stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a market cap of $42.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.69.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United-Guardian stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UG Free Report ) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned about 2.18% of United-Guardian worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

