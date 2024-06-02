United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Raised by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 499.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 82,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,796,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $138.93 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.58 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The company has a market cap of $118.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.75.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile



United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

