United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,322,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,385,000 after buying an additional 2,331,875 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after buying an additional 980,317 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,055,000 after acquiring an additional 628,944 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $138.93. 5,887,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,075. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.58 and a one year high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

