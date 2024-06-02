United States Steel (NYSE:X) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

United States Steel Price Performance

X opened at $38.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.05. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.06.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in United States Steel by 308.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 331,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,127,000 after buying an additional 250,311 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 16,065.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 4,057.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 747,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,368,000 after purchasing an additional 729,574 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 1,132.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 106,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

