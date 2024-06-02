Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UTI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $15.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $184.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.97%.

In other news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $95,703.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

