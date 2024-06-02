US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2181 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ XBIL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.10. 159,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,033. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.03.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

