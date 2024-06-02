US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2181 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ XBIL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.10. 159,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,033. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.03.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.