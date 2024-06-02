USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has $26.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00.

USAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised USA Compression Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $28.47.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $229.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 512.20%.

In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $92,886.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,556,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,026,373.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,770.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $92,886.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,556,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,026,373.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,114,954 shares of company stock valued at $153,457,808.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 914.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

