USDX [Kava] Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $91.51 million and approximately $296,561.34 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,592.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.81 or 0.00674361 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00064254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00089408 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00012191 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

