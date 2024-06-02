Vai (VAI) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Vai (VAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Vai token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vai has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a market cap of $5.41 million and $130,751.49 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vai Token Profile

Vai launched on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 5,407,592 tokens. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

