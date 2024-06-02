Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Valhi Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Valhi stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.24 million, a P/E ratio of 972.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04. Valhi has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

Valhi Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valhi

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,600.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valhi stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Valhi worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

