VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT) Announces Dividend of $0.09

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0856 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

XMPT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.21. 24,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14.

Get VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF alerts:

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.