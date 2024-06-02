VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT) Announces Dividend of $0.09

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0856 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
XMPT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.21. 24,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14.
VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Company Profile
