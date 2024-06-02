VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (SMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (BATS:SMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1312 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF Stock Performance
BATS SMI traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $45.69. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.00.
VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF Company Profile
