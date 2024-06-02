VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (SMI) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on June 6th

VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (BATS:SMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1312 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS SMI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.69. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.00.

Get VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF alerts:

About VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (SMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to AMT-free, investment-grade US municipal bonds of any maturity that support sustainable development. SMI was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.