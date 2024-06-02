VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (SMI) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on June 6th

VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (BATS:SMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1312 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
BATS SMI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.69. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.00.
About VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF
