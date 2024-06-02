Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2167 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.
Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VTEC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.41. 12,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,245. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.32. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.21 and a 12-month high of $101.86.
About Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
