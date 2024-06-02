Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2336 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of VCEB stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.17.
About Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF
