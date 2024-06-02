Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.3% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.72. 10,548,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,959,931. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.30. The company has a market cap of $132.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

