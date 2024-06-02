Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,798,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,536,000 after purchasing an additional 316,428 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,209,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,500,000 after acquiring an additional 130,186 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,035.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 972,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after acquiring an additional 887,101 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,027.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 924,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,391,000 after acquiring an additional 842,838 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,961.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 923,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,349,000 after acquiring an additional 893,723 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,020. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.