Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $350.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $342.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.41. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $357.59.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.